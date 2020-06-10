Captivate, Engage and Inspire Classrooms with Epson Education Display Solutions

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an age of new learning, Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide,1 today announced eight new laser display models for educators – the interactive BrightLink® 735Fi and 725Wi and non-interactive PowerLite® 725W, 720, L200SW, L200SX, L200W, and L200X. Educators are quickly adapting to new, untraditional forms of teaching and are looking for different ways to captivate and inspire students. Offering long-throw, short-throw, ultra short-throw and interactive models, the new displays support a variety of teaching environments. Equipped with a virtually maintenance-free laser light source,2 they deliver big, bright images, which is crucial while teaching more spread out classes in the new social distancing classrooms.

"While we still don't know exactly what next year's classrooms will look like, we do know that there is no way to replace a good teacher," said Mark Hess, executive director for instruction, technology and assessment, Walled Lake Consolidated School District. "Bright, engaging content is more important than ever as our teachers help students learn, whether they are in the classroom or learning from home. Epson is continually innovating to meet the needs of educators and that is why we have chosen their display technology for our teachers."

Epson's new flexible laser display solutions are optimized for schools, helping boost student engagement, collaboration and creativity. A major advantage when compared to traditional flat panels is that educators get valuable whiteboard space back when the projector is turned off. Different from other classroom display technology, the BrightLink 735Fi offers ultra-wide 110-inch, 16:6 images supporting split screen and side-by-side viewing from multiple sources. Educators can present multiple streams and whiteboard displays simultaneously for enhanced content sharing and collaboration.

"Always keeping teachers and students in mind, we continue to deliver high-quality solutions that allow teachers to connect with and inspire their students," said Tom Piche, product manager, projectors, Epson America, Inc. "In today's classrooms, it's important for teachers to have these large and reliable displays to accommodate more spread out, social distanced classes."

Epson's latest offerings also include non-interactive PowerLite models to pair with pre-installed interactive whiteboards for classrooms in need of long-throw solutions. Additional features on the new BrightLink and PowerLite models include:

Flexible image sizes – The BrightLink 735Fi projects Full HD content, ultra-wide 110-inch, 16:6 images or 100-inch, 16:9 images, offering up to 77 percent more viewing area than 75-inch flat panels

– The BrightLink 735Fi projects Full HD content, ultra-wide 110-inch, 16:6 images or 100-inch, 16:9 images, offering up to 77 percent more viewing area than 75-inch flat panels Budget-smart solutions – BrightLink interactive projectors offer the lowest-cost-image per square inch vs. interactive flat panel displays 3

– BrightLink interactive projectors offer the lowest-cost-image per square inch vs. interactive flat panel displays Ultimate interactivity – The new BrightLink projectors offer dual pen- and optional touch-enabled interactivity 4 for up to eight users to collaborate at once

– The new BrightLink projectors offer dual pen- and optional touch-enabled interactivity for up to eight users to collaborate at once Remarkable image quality – Displays bright, colorful, content from 60 inches up to 300 inches on virtually any wall for larger, more flexible images

– Displays bright, colorful, content from 60 inches up to 300 inches on virtually any wall for larger, more flexible images Easy wireless display – Built-in 5GHz Wi-Fi with wireless sharing via Miracast-enabled devices or Epson iProjection ™ software allows educators to connect, display and share content simultaneously to/from up to 50 connected devices

– Built-in 5GHz Wi-Fi with wireless sharing via Miracast-enabled devices or Epson iProjection software allows educators to connect, display and share content simultaneously to/from up to 50 connected devices Lasting reliability and durability – Virtually maintenance-free 20,000-hour laser light source with no lamps 2 to replace

– Virtually maintenance-free 20,000-hour laser light source with no lamps to replace Fast, simple setup – Be up and running in no time, Epson laser projectors turn on and off instantly, delivering vivid images with no warm-up or cool-down period needed

– Be up and running in no time, Epson laser projectors turn on and off instantly, delivering vivid images with no warm-up or cool-down period needed Award-winning service and support – Epson's best-in-class, three-year, full-unit replacement limited warranty along with free technical phone support for the life of the product

Additional Product Details

Product Color & White

Brightness5 Resolution Interactive Throw Availability BrightLink 735Fi 3,600 lumens Full HD 1080p Yes Ultra short-throw Sept. 2020 BrightLink 725Wi 4,000 lumens WXGA Yes Ultra short-throw Sept. 2020 PowerLite 725W 4,000 lumens WXGA No Ultra short-throw Sept. 2020 PowerLite 720 3,800 lumens XGA No Ultra short-throw Sept. 2020 PowerLite L200SW 3,800 lumens WXGA No Short-throw Nov. 2020 PowerLite L200SX 3,600 lumens XGA No Short-throw Nov. 2020 PowerLite L200W 4,200 lumens WXGA No Long-throw Nov. 2020 PowerLite L200X 4,200 lumens XGA No Long-throw Nov. 2020

Epson also offers the Brighter Futures® program, a unique sales and support initiative available specifically for schools. Designed to help educators select and implement the best products for their classrooms while making the most of their budgets, Brighter Futures offers special pricing, dedicated education account managers, and toll-free technical support for all Epson projectors and associated accessories.

For additional information, visit https://epson.com/projectors-education.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/user/EpsonTV/), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market

2 No required maintenance for the light source for up to 20,000 hours. Approximate time until brightness decreases 50 percent from first usage. Measured by acceleration test assuming use of 0.04 - 0.20 mg/m3 of particulate matter. Time varies depending on usage conditions and environment. Replacement of parts other than the light source may be required in a shorter period.

3 Versus comparable interactive flat panel displays measuring 65-inches and above. PMA Research data for 2019 1Q-3Q, North America.

4 Requires Windows® 7, Windows 8 or Mac® OS X® or later to recognize finger gestures.

5 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

EPSON and PowerLite are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Epson iProjection is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Brighter Futures and BrightLink are registered trademarks of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2020 Epson America, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captivate-engage-and-inspire-classrooms-with-epson-education-display-solutions-301073353.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.