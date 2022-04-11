Captor Therapeutics Invited to TPD Panel at the 8th Annual LSX World Congress 2022

WROCLAW, Poland, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captor Therapeutics S.A. (WSE:CTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted protein degradation (TPD) drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announces that it has been invited to participate in the 8th Annual LSX World Congress, taking place in London from 10th to 11th May 2022. Dr. Tom Shepherd, Chief Executive Officer of Captor Therapeutics, will participate in an expert panel discussion focused on Targeted Protein Degradation and will also take part in partnering meetings.



Details of the panel discussion:

Title: Making the Undruggable, Druggable - The Exciting Potential of Targeted Protein Degradation

Date: Wednesday, 11 th May 2022, 3.10 pm BST / 4.10 pm CEST

May 2022, 3.10 pm BST / 4.10 pm CEST To register for the event, click here



To request a one-on-one meeting with the Captor team, please contact us at relacje.inwestorskie@captortherapeutics.com or at gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com.

About Captor Therapeutics

Captor Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on leveraging Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD) technology to discover and develop breakthrough drug candidates in diseases with high unmet medical needs. TPD is a revolutionary approach to developing new drugs that can address novel molecular targets which are deemed "undruggable” with classical drug development approaches, as well as providing additional treatment options for diseases where existing drugs fail to provide optimal medical benefit. Captor is currently developing therapeutics for undertreated severe conditions, including malignancies and autoimmune diseases.

More information on Captor Therapeutics is available at: http://www.captortherapeutics.com

LinkedIn: @CaptorTherapeutics

Twitter: @CaptorTherapeu1

For further information, please contact: