Car cloning: innocent UK motorists get fines as scams accelerate

If a criminal breaks the law in a car with the same number plates as yours, you could be treated as liableOn Wednesday, Bouchaib Moussaid’s £8,000 Kia Sportage car was all set to be sold at auction by bailiffs. The care worker, who lives in St Albans in Hertfordshire, and his extended family have spent the last few weeks trying to stop the sale.Moussaid is one of a growing number of people who have had their car cloned. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel