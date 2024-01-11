|
11.01.2024 17:31:23
Car finance: what is the FCA looking into and will people get money back?
UK watchdog is investigating personal contract purchase (PCP) plans after two cases were found to have been unfair‘Millions of drivers could get payout’ as FCA investigatesThe financial watchdog has announced that it is investigating the car loans market to see if commission payments to brokers were too high. If the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) finds against the brokers, it could trigger payouts to potentially millions of car buyers. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
