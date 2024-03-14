|
14.03.2024 11:31:04
Car finance mis-selling is not the next PPI scandal, says UK watchdog
Financial Conduct Authority says prompt intervention should ensure wrongdoing will be dealt with efficientlyThe city watchdog has said its investigation into potential mis-selling in the car finance industry is unlikely to reach the scale of the PPI scandal, which saw banks pay out nearly £50bn over more than a decade.Nikhil Rathi, the chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, said he understood there was “uncertainty” about the scale of potential fines and compensation, but he played down comparisons with PPI. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
