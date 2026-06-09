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09.06.2026 15:15:56
Car finance payouts could be delayed by years over legal challenges, says FCA
Complaints-led approach could pile £6bn of extra costs on to lenders, says City watchdogBusiness live – latest updatesThe City watchdog has warned that a wave of legal challenges to the compensation scheme for victims of the motor finance scandal could leave drivers waiting three more years for payouts, while piling £6bn of extra costs on to lenders.Bosses at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), who have consistently hit out at lenders and a consumer claims group for challenging its scheme, told MPs the scandal could affect lenders for years, and have “consequences” by stretching its resources. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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