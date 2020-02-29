Car Insurance 2020: 5 Smart Tips For Saving Car Insurance Money

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that presents several methods used by drivers to pay lower car insurance rates.

Some drivers consider that the cost of car insurance is too high. In recent years the price of insurance has constantly increased and many families are struggling to pay their premiums. Fortunately, there are several methods that can help any policyholder save money on car insurance.

Do not commit accidents or traffic violations. Being a good driver is rewarded by car insurance companies. Drivers that are fined for committing a traffic violation will have to pay more on their insurance. Depending on the severity of the traffic violation, a driver can pay twice or more on their insurance upon the next renewal. On the other hand, drivers that manage to keep their driving records clean for a number of years will get a discount from their insurers.

Avoid loaning the car to unregistered drivers. Many drivers loan their cars to their friends or relatives that are not registered as drivers in their policies. This is not a wise thing to do. If the person that borrows the vehicle causes a car accident, then the claim will be denied. Moreover, the premiums will increase or in some cases the insurers will drop the customer.

Drive less. In some cases, policyholders are driving fewer miles than usual. In these situations, drivers should contact their insurers and check the eligibility conditions for a low-mileage discount.

Maintain a good credit score. The credit score can affect the price of car insurance. Studies done by insurers show that drivers with a poor credit score are more likely to file a claim. For this reason, drivers with a poor credit score are charged extra on their insurance.

Avoid making claims. Drivers that are involved in minor incidents should avoid making claims. It's better to pay the vehicle's minor repairs from their own pockets than having to pay more on the premiums for a long period.

