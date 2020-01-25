Car Insurance 2020 Strategies: Providing Proper Maintenance Will Help Drivers Get Cheaper Car Insurance

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has released a new blog post that explains why drivers should keep their cars in optimal running condition and how this will help them save money on car insurance.

Car accidents can also happen when the engine has problems or tires suddenly explode at high speed. This will lead to insurance claims and higher future premiums. To avoid these, make sure to perform the following during routine maintenance:



Use the right type of oil and change it periodically. To properly maintain your vehicle, it's important to know what type of oil it needs: regular or synthetic. Depending on the car make, and model, cars that use regular oil, need a change at ever 7,500 – 10,000 miles, and the ones that use synthetic or a blend of synthetic oil, can last even 15,000 miles.

Inspect and, if needed, change worn tires. Make sure that tires are inflated to the recommended PSI for the vehicle's size. Having properly inflated tires not only help to slow their wear and tear, but also improves gas mileage. To find a vehicle's recommended PSI, check the owner's manual.

Change the transmission fluid. To keep the car's transmission working properly, periodically change the transmission fluid. For an automatic car, the transmission fluid is usually changed between 60,000 miles and 100,000 miles, while a manual car the transmission fluid should be changed between 30,000 miles and 100,000 miles.

Change the air filter. The engine air filter is responsible for cleaning the air from the debris as it enters the engine compartment. If the car's air filter is getting clogged with dirt, the car may suffer from a reduction in fuel economy, lack of power when accelerating, and even damage to the internal components. These can be avoided when changing the air filter every 15,000 to 30,000 miles.

