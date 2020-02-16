Car Insurance 2020: Top Tips For Getting Better Car Insurance Rates

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The price of car insurance is increasing and everyone wants to save money. Driving without insurance is not a smart option. Drivers caught without insurance can face severe penalties. To keep the costs of insurance under control and even lower them, there are certain things that can be done.

Get quotes from multiple insurers. Insurance rates are different among insurance carriers. One insurer can classify a driver as average risk and charge him average premiums, while another insurer can classify the same driver as a preferred risk and charge him lower premiums. To quickly compare quotes from different insurers and get the best insurance rates, drivers should consider using brokerage websites.

Bundle multiple policies. Policyholders can save a lot if they bundle multiple policies at one insurer. Policyholders can gain a multi-vehicle discount if they bundle two or more car insurance policies to the same insurer or they can gain a multi-policy discount if they bundle multiple insurance products like car insurance, life insurance, health insurance, or homeowner's insurance.

Check all the available discounts. Car insurance companies are known for providing all sorts of discounts. Some of the most popular discounts are good driver discounts, low-mileage discounts, good student discounts.

Maintain a clean driving record. Drivers who manage to keep their driving records ticket-free and accident-free for a number of years might qualify for a good driver discount. Depending on the insurers, drivers will have to maintain a spotless driving record for a period that is between three to five years.

Keep a good credit score or improve it. One of the most influential factors that can affect car insurance is the credit score. Insurers will charge more on drivers that have a poor credit score and will offer better deals to drivers that have a good or excellent credit score.

