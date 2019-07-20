Car Insurance Agents Will Help Policyholders Compare Insurance Costs And Select The Right Coverage

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains more about car insurance agents and how they can help clients get the cheapest car insurance premiums.

Car insurance agents are sales assistants who represent various insurance companies. They evaluate each potential client and help him customize coverage plans. Insurance agents can provide quotes and help the customer buy coverage. There are two types of insurance agents:



CAPTIVE AGENTS. Captive agents work for a single insurance company. They are familiar with all the guidelines, discounts and benefits that the company provides. Working with a knowledgeable person will help clients design a coverage plan suitable for their needs and budget. Establishing a professional relationship with a captive agent will ensure a better representation during a claim process. Professional agents will help drivers compare prices and get cheaper prices. Plus, the agent will notify the clients when they become eligible for discounts of a new offer is promoted. It is recommended to work with captive agents if a person wants a long-term relationship with a certain company.

BROKERS, or independent agents. They work for multiple companies. They can have a better understanding of the entire local insurance market. When asked, they provide quotes for all companies represented, giving the customer multiple options. Working with a broker is recommended for drivers with a "high-risk" label. They may have access to non-standard carriers and help drivers find suitable coverage. Some agents will help their favorite customers get access first to more affordable deals. Working with a high number of companies means that they are able to update the clients with the latest market trends. Just like captive agents, they will also notify the client when it is time to ask for no-claim discounts or loyalty discounts.

