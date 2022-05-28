Car insurance firms use loopholes to keep costs high for loyal customers

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

It is banned from charging more for renewals than new deals, but the industry still has some tricks up its sleeveCar insurance premiums for renewing customers are up to double the price quoted to new ones despite a recent ban on loyalty penalties, according to motorists who have contacted Guardian Money.One customer was informed that his renewal premium would be £368.74 but similar cover with the same firm was quoted at £215.22 on a price comparison website. When he complained his renewal price was revised down to £245. Continue reading...