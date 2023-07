Car parts shortage leaves drivers in limbo as makers ‘put sales first’

Motorists are waiting months for repairs, or having cars written off, because replacement parts apparently cannot be found. But are they just being fobbed off?It was a snowy day in early March when Ruth Joad pranged her car. The one-year-old Volkswagen needed a new bumper and sensors. Her insurer, Aviva, told her to book it into an approved dealership – and that’s where it’s been ever since.“Four months on, there’s still no update on when they’ll have the bumper,” she says. “It took three months for Aviva to get me a courtesy car, and when I call for updates I’m sent round in circles.” Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel