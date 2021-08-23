Caravan Sales on the Rise as Aussies Holiday Close to Home

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Australians are buying caravans in record numbers and local production is enjoying a 30-year high. Leading finance broker National Loans, who provides caravan finance as well as other asset finance including boat finance, says with overseas travel off the table, Australians are turning to new ways to travel.

The caravan industry in Australia contributes more than $23 billion annually to the economy. The flow-on effects of the sales boom are providing a much-needed economic boost to multiple industries, including manufacturing, dealerships, servicing and tourism.

According to National Loans, while caravans have been growing in popularity in recent years, the COVID-19 pandemic has tapped into a new market of caravanners keen to enjoy a holiday. For those who are interested in buying a caravan, National Loans says it pays to do thorough research.

As National Loans explains, before anyone begins caravan shopping, they need to determine the type of travelling they plan to do and for how long, whether that's on or off-road and for short getaways, cross country trips or living the nomad life full time. This will help the buyer decide if a caravan, campervan or motorhome is most suitable.

Additionally, National Loans says the caravan market offers everything from basic no-frills campers to high-end luxury caravans, so buyers should consider the level of comfort they want. Plus, the number of people travelling will have an influence on the necessary size of the caravan. Buyers should keep in mind that the bigger the caravan, the more it weighs and, therefore, more towing power will be required. Storage may also be an issue.

Above all else, National Loans points out that buyers need to understand their budget and how they will finance their caravan purchase. Caravans don't come cheap, so most people will need to seek a caravan loan . National Loans can help buyers compare loans and interest rates and find the best loan term and interest rate for their individual circumstances.

National Loans can also help buyers secure other asset finance including a boat loan or various car loans like balloon payment car loans . To find the best loans at the most competitive rates, contact National Loans directly.

