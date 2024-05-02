CARBIOS and Hündgen enter supply agreement for world’s first PET biorecycling plant



From end 2026, Hündgen will supply 15kt/year of post-consumer PET flakes to CARBIOS’ first commercial plant





Clermont-Ferrand, France, Thursday 2 May 2024 (06.45am CEST) CARBIOS (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a pioneer in the development and industrialization of biological technologies to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles, and Hündgen Entsorgungs GmbH & Co. KG (Hündgen), a waste management expert in logistics, sorting services and the recycling of recyclable materials from waste mixtures, announce the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding relating to the sourcing, preparation and recycling of 15kt/year of post-consumer PET waste using CARBIOS’ biorecycling technology at its first commercial plant in Longlaville, from end 2026.

The partnership will leverage Hündgen’s expertise and network in the sourcing and preparation of light packaging waste collected from German households. This PET waste will be prepared into flakes ready for biorecycling using CARBIOS’ enzymatic depolymerization technology, which produces food-grade PTA and MEG, further re-polymerized into PET.

The supply partnership with Hündgen contributes to securing the majority of CARBIOS’ feedstock needs for its first commercial plant in Longlaville, France. This plant will have a 50kt/year capacity when it will be fully operational and is currently under construction. This latest sourcing announcement comes in addition to previously announced agreements, such as with Landbell Group for food trays from Germany, and the winning CITEO tender for trays in France. The location of the Longlaville plant is strategically close to nearby waste supplies in Belgium, Germany and Luxembourg.

Through its enzymatic depolymerization process, CARBIOS can process all types of PET waste, including waste that cannot be recycled with current technologies. Multilayered, colored, and opaque packaging waste as well as polyester textile waste now have circular recycling solutions.

Emmanuel Ladent, CEO of CARBIOS: "Through our partnership with Hündgen, CARBIOS has now secured most of the feedstock supply for our first commercial plant. CARBIOS’ innovative biorecycling technology enables the conversion of diverse PET waste allowing more flexibility in sourcing, and price-competitiveness compared with high-demand clear bottles. Our local sourcing strategy has also paid off and demonstrates the importance of locating biorecycling plants near waste supplies, an expertise that we’re keen to share with our future license holders.”

Christian Hündgen, CEO of Hündgen Entsorgungs GmbH & Co.KG: "Establishing new standards in the field of plastic packaging recycling requires the development and implementation of innovative technologies and the promotion of cross-border cooperation. In this context, we are delighted to be part of one of the leading projects in Europe in the field of PET non-bottle recycling.”

###

About CARBIOS:

CARBIOS is a biotech company developing and industrializing biological solutions to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles. Inspired by nature, CARBIOS develops enzyme-based processes to break down plastic with a mission to avoid plastic and textile pollution, and accelerate the transition to a circular economy. Its two disruptive technologies for the biorecycling of PET and the biodegradation of PLA are reaching industrial and commercial scale. Its biorecycling demonstration plant has been operational since 2021 and a first industrial plant, in partnership with Indorama Ventures, is currently under construction. CARBIOS, founded in 2011 by Truffle Capital, has received scientific recognition, notably with the cover of Nature, and is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, Food & Beverage and apparel industries to enhance their products’ recyclability and circularity. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe are members of a packaging consortium founded by CARBIOS and L’Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp. and Salomon collaborate with CARBIOS in a textile consortium.

About Hündgen Entsorgungs GmbH & Co. KG

As a modern structured family business, Hündgen Entsorgungs GmbH & Co. KG offers a maximum of entrepreneurial flexibility. Adjustments to changing ecological or economic conditions can be implemented directly. On the one hand, this guarantees a high ecological standard in terms of environmental protection. On the other hand, a good customer service can be guaranteed in the sense of the entrepreneurial objectives by targeted personal approach and consultation in all disposal questions.

Thus, in addition to the transport of waste, recyclable materials and mixtures of recyclable materials, their sorting and also the marketing and utilization of secondary raw materials in international trade are among the fields of activity of Hündgen Entsorgungs GmbH & Co. KG. Planning and development of innovative disposal and recycling concepts for trade and industry as well as consulting and cooperation with national and international institutes and local authorities complete the wide range of services.

CARBIOS Relations Presse

(France) Relations Presse

(U.S) Relations Presse

(DACH & UK) Melissa Flauraud Iconic Rooney Partners MC Services Relations Presse Aurélie AKNIN / Clémence NAIZET Kate L. Barrette Anne-Hennecke melissa.flauraud@carbios.com carbios@iconic.fr kbarrette@rooneyco.com carbios@mc-services.eu +33 (0)6 30 26 50 04 +33 (0)6 68 28 21 78 +1 212 223 0561 +49 (0)211 529 252 22 Benjamin Audebert Relations Investisseurs contact@carbios.com +33 (0)4 73 86 51 76 HÜNDGEN ENTSORGUNGS GmbH & Co. KG Marc Schönn Relations Presse m.schoenn@huendgen-entsorgung.de +49 (0) 2255 9430 60





Disclaimer on forward-looking statements and risk factors:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical data, and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by CARBIOS. CARBIOS operates in a competitive and rapidly evolving environment. It is therefore not in a position to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of a risk or combination of risks could lead to results that differ significantly from those mentioned in any forward-looking statement. CARBIOS draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are in no way a guarantee of its future performance and that its actual financial position, results and cash flows and the development of the sector in which CARBIOS operates may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. In addition, even if CARBIOS’ financial position, results, cash flows and developments in the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this document, such results or developments may not be a reliable indication of CARBIOS’ future results or developments. Readers are advised to carefully consider the risk factors described in the Universal registration document filed with the French Market Authority ("AMF”), as well as in the half-year financial report available free of charge on the Company’s website. Should all or any part of these risk factors materialize or others, in no case whatsoever will CARBIOS be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages. This information is given only as of the date of this press release. CARBIOS makes no commitment to publish updates to this information or on the assumptions on which it is based, except in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation applicable to it.

