CARBIOS rallies players to promote textile circularity sector in the presence of M. Bruno Le Maire, Minister of Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty

Clermont-Ferrand, France, 19 February 2024 (06.45am CET) CARBIOS (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a pioneer in the development and industrialization of biological technologies to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles, was honored to welcome Mr. Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy, Finance, Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, to its headquarters in Clermont-Ferrand where its industrial demonstrator is located. In the presence of industry players, local representatives, partners, and investors, through his visit, the Minister showed his support for CARBIOS and the creation of a textile recycling industry. The construction of France's first enzymatic PET biorecycling plant by CARBIOS marks a major step towards a circular economy for plastic and textiles. This innovation, which is currently being industrialized, demonstrates the extent to which the ecological transition can contribute to France’s green reindustrialization, and that the textile circular economy is a sector that creates environmental value, economic growth and employment.

CARBIOS has developed a technology for recycling PET by enzymatic depolymerization that can be applied to polyester textiles. The industrial demonstrator co-financed by the EIB, with its own patented textile preparation line inaugurated in October 2023, will incorporate prepared textile waste into the CARBIOS process for large-scale recycling. The world's first biorecycling plant is currently under construction in Longlaville, Grand-Est Region of France.

Bruno Le Maire, French Minister of the Economy, Finance, Industrial and Digital Sovereignty: "CARBIOS demonstrates that it is possible to combine ecological transition, Made In France and economic growth: an example of what entrepreneurial ambition, creative science and passionate men and women can achieve for the planet. I had the pleasure of visiting the CARBIOS industrial demonstrator in operation, which can recycle bottles, PET packaging and polyester textiles many times over – this is impressive. The next step is the CARBIOS plant in Longlaville (Meurthe-et-Moselle), co-financed by the French government, to recycle 50,000 tons of waste a year, and then, other plants in France, Europe and the rest of the world, to meet the demands of consumers and brands committed to the environmental cause.”

Philippe Pouletty, Founder of CARBIOS and Chairman of the Board: "We thank Bruno Le Maire for his visit, which honors us, and for the government's strong support for CARBIOS, particularly through France 2030. CARBIOS demonstrates that radical science and innovation can forge a constructive ecology to solve the planetary issue of plastic pollution. Recycling plastic with CARBIOS biotechnologies will also reduce our reliance on hydrocarbons, while preserving the rational use of plastics. The balanced synergy between our private investors, the State and European funding can enable CARBIOS to become a global leader.”

Emmanuel Ladent, CEO of CARBIOS: "CARBIOS is the bridge between the world of biotech and the world of textiles: without technological solutions for recycling textiles, there cannot be a viable industry or real circularity. Thanks to the unfailing support of the French government, as Mr. Bruno Le Maire's visit bears witness, the industrialization of CARBIOS' biorecycling innovation is ready, with our first plant under construction in Longlaville. The textile recycling sector is being developed, and the other actors in the value chain (collection, sorting and preparation) will be ready too: this circular textile sector is in France, industrial and creating jobs to preserve the environment.”

Key dates in the development of textile biorecycling

2018 First textile depolymerization tests at laboratory scale 2021 First textile depolymerization tests at pilot scale 2022



Production of biorecycled white fiber from colored fibers at pilot scale Carbios launches fiber-to-fiber consortium 2023







PVH Corp. (owner of iconic brands TOMMY HILFIGER and Calvin Klein) joins

Fiber-to-fiber consortium Patent application for preparation line for textiles Inauguration of textile preparation line 2024 Biorecycling of textiles at demonstration plant scale





As part of France 2030, CARBIOS will receive grants totaling €54 million from French State and Grand-Est Region.

France 2030 is an investment plan on an unprecedented scale. €54 billion will be invested to ensure that companies, universities and research organizations are in a position to respond competitively to the ecological and attractiveness challenges of the world ahead, and to foster the emergence of future leaders in our sectors of excellence, particularly in the field of ecological transition. From fundamental research, to the emergence of an idea, to the production of a new product or service, France 2030 supports the entire life cycle of innovation, right through to industrialization.

Co-funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or CINEA. Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

About CARBIOS:

CARBIOS is a biotech company developing and industrializing biological solutions to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles. Inspired by nature, CARBIOS develops enzyme-based processes to break down plastic with a mission to avoid plastic and textile pollution, and accelerate the transition to a circular economy. Its two disruptive technologies for the biorecycling of PET and the biodegradation of PLA are reaching industrial and commercial scale. Its biorecycling demonstration plant has been operational since 2021 and a first industrial plant, in partnership with Indorama Ventures, is due to be commissioned in 2025. CARBIOS, founded in 2011 by Truffle Capital, has received scientific recognition, notably with the cover of Nature, and is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, Food & Beverage and apparel industries to enhance their products’ recyclability and circularity. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe are members of a packaging consortium founded by CARBIOS and L’Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp. and Salomon collaborate with CARBIOS in a textile consortium.

