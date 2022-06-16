Carbon Appoints Vincent Rerolle as SVP of Corporate Development

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon , a leading 3D printing technology company, announced today the appointment of Vincent Rerolle as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, reporting directly to the Office of the CEO.

Vincent has over 30 years of experience consulting technology companies on corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions, innovation, and strategic alliances. He was recently Chief Commercial Officer at Nauto where he oversaw commercial strategy and corporate development, including strategic alliances and channel partnerships. Prior to Nauto, he served as a strategic advisor to several technology start-ups and previously held corporate development, alliances, and general management roles at Lunera, Acquia, Cavium, Wind River (acquired by Intel), and Mercury Interactive (acquired by HP).

"I have a passion for disruptive technologies and creating corporate strategies that are built to take advantage of them," said Rerolle. "Carbon has a breakthrough technology platform that is evolving traditional manufacturing. Validated by the real world use cases we see in production, the company has a strong market fit. I'm looking forward to collaborating with the team on our corporate development and further building our ecosystem to help customers bring more ideas to production."

Based on his experience, Rerolle brings an understanding of the journey companies take from product development to scale and adoption. His depth of experience in building software-powered businesses and understanding the complexities of hardware create a strong foundation to develop a unified process for Carbon's corporate strategy.

"Vincent knows from his software industry background that products aren't consumed in a vacuum, and therefore, ecosystems facilitate adoption," said Phil DeSimone, member of the Office of the CEO at Carbon. "We are ecstatic to have Vincent join the leadership team and will apply his experience building ecosystems through strategic partnerships at the forefront of innovation to Carbon."

About Carbon

Carbon is a 3D printing technology company helping businesses to develop better products and bring them to market in less time. The Carbon DLS™ process combines versatile printers, advanced software, and best-in-class materials to deliver functional parts with end-use performance and aesthetics, helping engineers and designers to create products that outperform expectations. From prototyping and low-volume production to production-at-scale, global organizations use the Carbon process to create a wide range of functional end-use parts and print them reliably wherever and whenever they need them through Carbon's production network partners. Carbon is a venture-backed company headquartered in Redwood City, CA. To learn more, follow Carbon on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

