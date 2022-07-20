Carbyne and Global Medical Response Launch Bridge Desk Phase 1, Enabling Mission-Critical Organizations to Orchestrate Thousands of Field Assets in Real-Time, with Confidence.

This is the result of a multi-million-dollar contract that was awarded to Carbyne as the developer of this unique SaaS platform.

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne, the leading provider of cloud-native emergency contact centers solutions announces the launch of Bridge Desk, in partnership with Global Medical Response (GMR). Carbyne and GMR are excited to bring to market a solution that is purposebuilt for mission-critical organizations. Bridge Desk is the ultimate distributed asset management solution so key decision makers can orchestrate thousands of field assets with confidence. Key benefits of Bridge Desk include improving response efficiency and providing efficient utilization of assets throughout a coordinated response.

For disaster response, search and rescue, critical logistics, and everything in-between, Bridge Desk provides total situational awareness, as an integrated command and control system that collects, displays, and alerts the right people using real-time data from asset tracking systems to deliver actionable intelligence when it counts most.

"With security threats and natural disasters ever more alarming, Carbyne Bridge Desk (CBD) has become an imperative for emergency response networks." said General David Petraeus, US Army (Ret.), former Director of the CIA, commander of the Surge in Iraq, and two-time investor in Carbyne. He continued, "CBD provides the state of the art, AI-enabled geographic information system platform that should comprise the core of all 911 and emergency response systems."

Mission-critical decision making is one of Bridge Desk's core goals and can make order out of chaos when seconds count, without replacing an organization's existing technology stack. With the power of Bridge Desk at your side, you can provide key data to operators in diverse locations, whether half a mile away, or half a world away, from field responders to executive leadership. Bridge Desk ensures the right information reaches the right place at the right time.

"With Bridge Desk, large-scale mission-critical organizations no longer need to coordinate their assets using intuition and guesswork from disparate systems." explained Amir Elichai, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of Carbyne. He elaborated, "Data driven decision making is what Bridge Desk was built for, and whether you command a force of a thousand or a hundred thousand, you can now gain unprecedented levels of situational awareness and take your emergency response efficiency to new heights."

Using an organization's big data, Bridge Desk is able to define sentinel events. Going beyond command and control, Bridge Desk proactively coordinates those who need to act, using algorithms tailored to each client's operating environment. Workforce safety, property protection, mass casualty incidents, active shooter events, and other no-notice events can be alerted by Bridge Desk based on historical data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) analysis of an organization's daily operable data.

"With a team of 36,000 first responders and a fleet of 9,000 ground ambulances, air medical aircraft, and fire vehicles, GMR is responding to time-critical situations at all hours of the day," said Ted Van Horne, chief operating officer for Global Medical Response. "Having a real-time command and control system with asset tracking from different company, city or county deployment platforms is invaluable. We can see our response as critical incidents unfold and make informed decisions in real-time that will enhance our service delivery."

Carbyne's software has been proven worldwide time after time, processing over 150 million emergencies annually. Carbyne software has industry-leading uptime, highest tier cloud security, and custom API hooks for each unique organization's data integrations.

For more information about the APEX Multimedia NG911 Suite, please visit www.carbyne.com/bridgedesk

About Carbyne:

Carbyne (Headquartered in New York, NY) is a leading global provider of cloud-native mission-critical contact center solutions. Carbyne is one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, delivering over 250M data points per year all in a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency contact centers and select enterprises to connect with callers as well as connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises, and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud native solution that provides live actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately save lives. With Carbyne, every person counts. Learn more at www.carbyne.com

About Global Medical Response

With more than 36,000 team members, Global Medical Response delivers compassionate, quality medical care, primarily in the areas of emergency and patient relocation services in the United States and around the world. GMR was formed by combining the industry leaders in air, ground, managed medical transportation, and community, industrial/specialty, and wildland fire services. Each of our companies has a long history of proudly serving the communities where we live: American Medical Response (AMR), Rural Metro Fire, Air Evac Lifeteam, REACH Air Medical Services, Guardian Flight, Med-Trans Corporation and AirMed International. For additional information, visit us on LinkedIn or at www.GlobalMedicalResponse.com.

