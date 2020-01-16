Carbyne Taps Leading Industry Executive, Rob Clark to Drive Growth in North America

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne, the global leader in Next Generation technologies and innovation for Public Safety domains, is pleased to announce its latest investment in growth and industry advancement commensurate with its North American market expansion focus.

"I am honored to share with you that Carbyne has retained one of this industry's foremost experts and business growth leaders, Rob Clark, who will lead our business into the next level of success here in the US" says CEO and Founder Amir Elichai. "Our company is committed to providing the best in technology and expertise, and gaining Rob as our new General Manager of North America is a value to our clients, investors and the industry we serve that will bring new and refined offerings to this market which are consistent with Rob's proven track record of innovation and customer-focused leadership."

One of the industry's leading experts on NG9-1-1 and Public Safety technology ecosystem advancement, Rob Clark brings to Carbyne a C-level executive leadership track record that is second to none, having led go-to-market (GTM) efforts for several industry leading firms. Most recently, Rob served as the Head of Atos Public Safety, having led Atos' entry into the NG9-1-1 market in the US, facilitating their respective growth and capture of the State of California's ESInet contract valued at $198m. His GTM leadership prior to Atos served the likes of Unify, Winbourne Consulting and Frequentis, firms rooted in technology and service leadership and innovation.

"Having the opportunity to lead another company's growth into this rapidly evolving industry we serve is not only exciting for me, but humbling", says Rob. "I take a great deal of pride when representing any firm, and select the best of class for what our industry needs when taking on new ventures. Carbyne has the expertise, passion, commitment to excellence and innovation so critical to advancing our industry's NG9-1-1 and IoT roadmaps, and I am so excited to have the confidence and trust of Carbyne's Board, shareholders and team to lead their growth and further innovation in the largest public safety market in the world."

Carbyne is committed to the success of this industry and truly hearing the voice of the customer, and will be continuing its growth in North America as Rob and his leadership team align new technologies, partners and industry experts to the demands of this highly specialized sector. Follow Rob on Linkedin and look for him and the team at 911 Goes to Washington, CalNENA, IWCE and National NENA 2020.

About Carbyne

Carbyne is a global leader in public safety technology, enabling real-time emergency communication for citizens and Emergency Communications Centers. Their Next-Generation 9-1-1, cloud-native incident response system sits on a global infrastructure in the AWS cloud, supported by a powerful ecosystem. Carbyne is the only Cisco Solution Partner approved for inclusion in the 9-1-1 call path. Delivering advanced IP-enabled communication features, proactive, 24x7x365 support, AI-enriched response functionalities, IoT-enabled capabilities and state-of-the-art caller solutions, Carbyne is delivering the future of public safety and first response, today.

Founded in 2014, Carbyne is led by a team of entrepreneurs and technological experts. The company has offices in Tel Aviv, Mexico and Europe, with headquarters in New York City. For more information, visit carbyne911.com.

