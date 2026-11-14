American Express Aktie

American Express ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850226 / ISIN: US0258161092

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14.11.2026 14:35:00

Card Networks Like Visa and Mastercard Don't Take Credit Losses. American Express Does. Here's Why That Matters for the Stock.

Visa and Mastercard enable global commerce to function smoothly, processing trillions of dollars in payment volume on a quarterly basis. But they don't issue cards directly to consumers. Instead, they rely on their banking partners to manage this important task.

So, the leading card networks Visa and Mastercard operate business models that allow them to avoid taking on credit risk and the potential losses this may bring. This shows up in their financials in the form of incredible profitability. And it's why investors value these companies so highly.

American Express (NYSE: AXP), on the other hand, runs what's known as a closed-loop system. It not only handles payment processing through its own network infrastructure, but it's also the issuer of its premium credit cards. Consequently, it must deal with borrower risk and any possible related operational headaches this may cause.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

American Express Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.10 Shs 35 560,00 -1,00% American Express Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.10 Shs
American Express Co. 290,50 0,87% American Express Co.
MasterCard Inc. 599,40 1,59% MasterCard Inc.
Visa Inc. 385,70 1,49% Visa Inc.

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