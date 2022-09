Cardano Is Now on Robinhood. Should You Be Bullish?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Earlier today, the popular online brokerage Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced that users can now buy and sell the popular cryptocurrency Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) on its platform. Cardano is currently the eighth-largest cryptocurrency in the world with a more than $15 billion market cap as of this writing.Like most of the crypto market, Cardano's native token ADA has been hammered this year, with its price down roughly 67.5%. With the token now listed on Robinhood , is it time to be bullish?Joining Robinhood is a big deal for any cryptocurrency because the platform is actually very picky about which cryptocurrencies are listed. With tens of thousands of cryptos now in circulation, Robinhood has only added 16 that can be purchased and sold by its users through the platform.Continue reading