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WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037

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22.04.2026 19:10:00

Cardano Is Quietly Building a Moat -- and the Market May Be Underpricing It

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) reached its all-time high of $3.10 per token in September 2021. But as of this writing, it only trades at about $0.25. Like many other smaller altcoins, Cardano fizzled out as rising interest rates chilled the crypto market. It also didn't bounce back with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as interest rates declined and the crypto market warmed up again.Cardano might initially seem like a lost cause, but it has notable strengths and is still expanding its moat. Let's see why the market might be underpricing this oft-overlooked token.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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