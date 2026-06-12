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WKN: 936949 / ISIN: BMG3654D1074

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12.06.2026 02:03:00

Cardano's Founder Predicts Hard Times Ahead. Here's Why That's a Reason to Sell It.

Cardano's (CRYPTO: ADA) community governance system is now fully operational, and so far, the community has voted to defund its own annual summit and starve a cybersecurity project of resources. Two of the chain's most prominent projects shut down within six weeks of each other.Founder Charles Hoskinson responded to the chaos by announcing he was "taking a break." At this point, the only thing Cardano holders seem to agree on is selling; the coin is down 74% in the past year. Hoskinson's prediction does not, in itself, constitute a reason to sell Cardano; people predict all sorts of things about the market all the time, and often for self-motivated reasons. But the factors that drove his prediction, when paired with other issues Cardano has, do constitute a reason to sell this coin, so let's take a look at what's going wrong.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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