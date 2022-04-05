Cardea Bio completes planned launch of CRISPR QC

SAN DIEGO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cardea Bio, Inc. - the world's only mass producer of biocompatible semiconductors - announced a significant milestone with the launch of CRISPR QC Inc. as a separate business using Cardea's CRISPR-chip™ technology for a range of quality control services for CRISPR gene editing. This milestone is an important move for Cardea Bio on its mission to realizing real-world applications of their BPU™ (Biosignal Processing Unit) Platform.

After recently establishing dedicated lab facilities and office spaces, as well as completing the initial investor funding, CRISPR QC is now ready to offer analysis services for R&D groups in therapeutics, animal breeding, plant biology, and academics in need of advanced insights to their CRISPR efforts.

"One of the challenges for successful CRISPR gene editing is a lack of understanding and standardization of processes around predicting and optimizing CRISPR assay outcomes. At CRISPR QC, we work with scientists to improve the quality of life for all. That's why we're excited to work with the Chief Scientific Officer of Cardea Bio, Dr. Kiana Aran, who recently received NIH funding to help set some of the US quality control standards for CRISPR therapies," states Ross Bundy, President of CRISPR QC, and continues, "In addition to this, CRISPR QC provides previously unavailable data and insight into the CRISPR editing process, resulting in significant time-savings and first to market application opportunities for our customers, including CRISPR/Cas technology-driven solutions which are commercially available as of now."

"With CRISPR QC going into business with valuable first-of-a-kind services in the growing CRISPR space, we can now showcase a distinct example of what our BPU Platform can enable our partners to do - products and applications otherwise not possible. That in turn drives growth opportunities and revenue for Cardea Bio, unlocking significant value for both CRISPR QC's and Cardea's stakeholders," says Michael Heltzen, CEO at Cardea Bio, and adds, "I'm anticipating that CRISPR QC will get a number of near-term opportunities to help its customers bring transformative gene-editing insights and solutions to scientists and researchers working on CRISPR therapies, as well as other market changing applications."

About CRISPR QC Inc.

CRISPR QC is a biotechnology company dedicated to improving the capabilities of scientists and researchers to improve their CRISPR assay designs through technological innovation. Using market-leading solutions, we can identify CRISPR activity in amplicons and genomic DNA and model results of the CRISPR process In vivo vs. In vitro. Our service is available to therapeutic companies and academic researchers to help them accelerate the development of their CRISPR-based therapies and to animal breeding and plant biology scientists who seek to improve the food chain for humankind. To learn more about CRISPR QC, visit www.crisprqc.com

About Cardea Bio

Cardea Bio is the world's only mass producer of a biocompatible semiconductor, the BPU™ (Biosignal Processing Unit). The BPU is the first and only semiconductor capable of translating real-time streams of multiomics signals into digital information.

Through the BPU™ platform, Cardea's long-term vision is to democratize access to the biosignals and insights behind the most advanced technology on our planet: Nature and biology. The Internet of Biology is that way becoming possible.

Cardea is headquartered in San Diego and has additional activity in Los Angeles. Cardea is a 100% American developed and built biocompatible semiconductor technology for applications across a variety of sectors including human health, agriculture, molecular diagnostics, biotechnology, environmental monitoring, and animal health.

Contact CRISPR QC

Tom Gallanis, VP of Marketing

CRISPR QC

619-884- 7801

tgallanis@crisprqc.com

Contact Cardea

Lasse Görlitz, VP of Communications

US phone: +1 858 319 7135

EU phone: +45 2758 2601

publicrelations@cardeabio.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardea-bio-completes-planned-launch-of-crispr-qc-301517152.html

SOURCE Cardea Bio