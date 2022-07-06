|
06.07.2022 13:13:55
Cardinal Health Acquires Bendcare CPO-GPO Entity, Invests In Bendcare MSO
(RTTNews) - Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH), a manufacturer of medical and laboratory products, announced Wednesday that it has acquired the Bendcare group purchasing organization or CPO-GPO entity. The company has also made a minority investment in the Bendcare management services organization or MSO. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The combined businesses are expected to create an integrated suite of clinical, practice management and distribution solutions to help support the success of rheumatology practices across the United States.
Following the CPO-GPO acquisition, current Bendcare-affiliated CPO-GPO members will transition to Cardinal Health's Cornerstone Rheumatology GPO. Cardinal Health will be the exclusive distributor for those practices.
Cardinal Health said the deal is part of its strategy of prioritizing investment in strategic growth areas.
