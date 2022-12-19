Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON - Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen-w-
19.12.2022 13:07:09

Cardinal Health Appoints Aaron Alt As New CFO

(RTTNews) - Cardinal Health (CAH) and its board of directors announced Monday that Aaron Alt will become the company's new chief financial officer (CFO). Alt will succeed interim CFO, Trish English and will report to CEO Jason Hollar, as a member of the company's Executive Committee effective February 10.

In his capacity as CFO, Alt will lead financial activities across the enterprise, including Financial Strategy, Capital Deployment, Treasury, Tax, Investor Relations, Accounting, and Reporting. Additionally, he will lead the Corporate Development team.

Alt most recently served as EVP and CFO for foodservice distribution company Sysco Corp. Prior to Sysco, Alt was SVP and CFO for specialty retailer Sally Beauty Holdings. He has also held senior executive roles in Finance, Operations and Grocery Transformation at Target Corp..

Prior to joining Target, he held senior-level Finance and Operations positions with Sara Lee Corp.


Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cardinal Health Inc. 74,65 0,54% Cardinal Health Inc.

