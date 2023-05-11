|
11.05.2023 13:00:00
Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Increase to Quarterly Dividend
DUBLIN, Ohio, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced today that its Board of Directors approved an increase to the Company's quarterly dividend, to $0.5006 per share, out of the Company's capital surplus. The dividend will be payable on July 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 3, 2023.
About Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for health care facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 46,500 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.
Contacts
Media: Erich Timmerman, erich.timmerman@cardinalhealth.com and 614.757.8231
Investors: Kevin Moran, kevin.moran@cardinalhealth.com and 614.757.7942
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardinal-health-board-of-directors-approves-increase-to-quarterly-dividend-301821881.html
SOURCE Cardinal Health
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cardinal Health Inc.
|77,78
|0,10%
