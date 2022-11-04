04.11.2022 12:02:39

Cardinal Health Inc Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $110 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $271 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Cardinal Health Inc reported adjusted earnings of $328 million or $1.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.8% to $49.60 billion from $43.97 billion last year.

Cardinal Health Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $110 Mln. vs. $271 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.40 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.94 -Revenue (Q1): $49.60 Bln vs. $43.97 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.05 to $5.40

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cardinal Health Inc.mehr Nachrichten