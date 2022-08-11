Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
Cardinal Health Inc Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $138 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $116 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Cardinal Health Inc reported adjusted earnings of $289 million or $1.05 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $47.10 billion from $42.59 billion last year.

Cardinal Health Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $138 Mln. vs. $116 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.50 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.17 -Revenue (Q4): $47.10 Bln vs. $42.59 Bln last year.

