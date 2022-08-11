Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.08.2022

Cardinal Health Promotes CFO Jason Hollar To Succeed Mike Kaufmann As CEO

(RTTNews) - Healthcare services company Cardinal Health (CAH) announced Thursday that its Board of Directors has elected Jason Hollar as the company's next Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2022. Hollar will also join the Board of Directors effective August 11, 2022. Hollar will succeed current Chief Executive Officer Mike Kaufmann.

Hollar, an experienced financial and operating executive, has served as Cardinal Health's Chief Financial Officer since May 2020. Prior to joining Cardinal Health, Hollar served as CFO and EVP for Tenneco. Before that, Hollar served as CFO and SVP of finance for Sears Holdings Corp.

In addition, Patricia English will serve as Cardinal Health's interim Chief Financial Officer, working with Hollar to ensure a smooth transition. English currently serves as Chief Accounting Officer and Senior Vice President of Cardinal Health and previously served as Vice President of accounting in both the pharmaceutical and medical segments.

Cardinal Health's Board will engage an executive search firm to evaluate candidates for the permanent Chief Financial Officer position.

