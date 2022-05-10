|
10.05.2022 22:15:00
Cardinal Health Raises Quarterly Dividend
DUBLIN, Ohio, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.4957 per share out of the Company's capital surplus. The dividend will be payable on July 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2022.
About Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for health care facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 44,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.
Contact
Erich Timmerman, erich.timmerman@cardinalhealth.com and 847.887.1487
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardinal-health-raises-quarterly-dividend-301544354.html
SOURCE Cardinal Health
