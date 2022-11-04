|
04.11.2022 12:23:11
Cardinal Health Reaffirms FY23 Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, healthcare services company Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2023 in the range of $5.05 to $5.40 per share.
On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.24 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company noted that this guidance includes an update to Medical segment profit outlook to flat to 20% decline, from 10% growth to 10% decline, which reflects the impact of the previously announced simplification actions.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
