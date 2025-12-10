|
10.12.2025 01:59:18
Cardinal Infrastructure Group Price IPO Of 11.50 Mln Shares At $21.00/shr
(RTTNews) - Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. (CDNL), a full-service turnkey infrastructure services company based in the Southern United States, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 11.50 million shares of its Class A Common Stock. The shares will be offered at a public price of $21.00 per share, resulting in total gross proceeds of approximately $241.50 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses.
In addition, Cardinal Infrastructure Group has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.725 million shares of its Class A Common Stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
Cardinal Group shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 10, 2025 under the ticker symbol "CDNL."
The offering is expected to close on December 11, 2025.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Zinsentscheid rückt näher: ATX schließt höher -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend in Rot
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt am Dienstag freundlich präsentierte, verbuchte auch der deutsche Leitindex Gewinne. An der Wall Street schlugen die Indizes unterschiedliche Richtungen ein. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen wiesen weitestgehend rote Vorzeichen aus.