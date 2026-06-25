Cardinal Infrastructure Prices Upsized Offering Of 4 Mln Shares At $73/shr; To Raise $292 Mln

(RTTNews) - Cardinal Infrastructure Group, Inc. (CDNL) announced the pricing of an upsized public offering of 4 million shares of its class A common stock at a price to the public at $73 per share.

The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $292 million, before the underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses.

Furthermore, the company has provided underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares of Class A Common Stock. The offering is expected to close on June 26, subject to customary closing conditions.

Stifel, William Blair and Truist Securities are acting as book-running managers for the offering.

In the overnight activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 0.67 percent higher at $82.49, after closing Wednesday's regular trading 12.66 percent up.