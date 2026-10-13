Cardinal Infrastructure Grou a Aktie

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WKN DE: A41RR7 / ISIN: US14154A1025

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13.10.2026 12:47:36

Cardinal Infrastructure To Acquire Hughes Brothers Construction For $357.5 Mln

(RTTNews) - Cardinal Infrastructure Group, Inc. (CDNL) said Tuesday it has agreed to acquire Hughes Brothers Construction, a Central Florida-based heavy civil and site development contractor, for $357.5 million.

The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Cardinal's expected 2026 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin range.

The consideration will comprise cash and Cardinal Class A common stock, with the cash portion expected to be funded through new debt financing and cash on hand. The selling stockholders may also receive additional consideration of up to $97.5 million, payable in cash and stock, depending on Hughes Brothers' adjusted EBITDA performance for the 12 months ending December 31, 2026. This would bring the total potential transaction value to approximately $455 million.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Hughes Brothers has more than 500 employees and trailing 12-month revenue of over $220 million as of June 30, 2026. The company had a backlog of approximately $350 million.

Cardinal expects pro forma net leverage of 1.4 times following the transaction, below its stated maximum target of 2.5 times.

"Hughes Brothers is an exceptional founder-led business that culturally aligns with what we're building. They bring an experienced team, both in terms of field personnel and corporate leadership, longstanding customer relationships, highly complementary capabilities that further strengthen our turnkey offering and an immediately accretive financial profile. We see significant opportunities to build upon this strong foundation by deploying our proven growth playbook, expanding service offerings and deepening our presence across the Central Florida market," said Jeremy Spivey, CEO of Cardinal Infrastructure Group.

On the Nasdaq, Cardinal Infrastructure shares closed down 0.95% at $20.92 on Monday.

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Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc Registered Shs -A- 20,92 -0,95% Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc Registered Shs -A-

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