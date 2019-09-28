Cardinal Scale's New SmartCan Digital Conversion System

WEBB CITY, Mo., Sept. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digitize Your Scale with SmartCan

You can now digitize any existing analog scale using Cardinal Scale's SmartCan analog-to-digital conversion system. SmartCan allows users to digitally monitor each individual load cell and identify cell failures quickly and effectively. The SmartCan system utilizes the advanced, internationally-standardized CAN (Controller Area Network) serial bus system to digitize the analog output signals from two or more independent load cells and send the data to the indicator.

The NTEP-certified SmartCan features Fail-Safe mode which keeps your scale running in the event of a failed cell, SmartCal digital calibration adjustments, universal mounting brackets for easy field installation, and remote troubleshooting and scale monitoring through iSite software. The compact enclosure size only requires minimal space. SmartCan is ideal for retrofitting existing analog scales or converting analog load cells to digital load cells. It may also be used with Guardian® hydraulic load cells.

SmartCan is housed in a compact, rugged weatherproof IP66 / NEMA 4 enclosure and doesn't require cumbersome external power supplies, in most applications. The indicator software permits a maximum of 32 load cells that could be used in any combination with SmartCan (the homerun cable length, power supply, and sample rate may limit the number of load cells used, in some instances). There are seven different SmartCan boxes available for a wide range of configurations.

Versatile Applications

SmartCan may be used in a variety of different applications with new and existing truck scales, railroad scales, floor scales, bench scales, and batching systems.

Fail-Safe Mode

Cardinal Scale's Fail-Safe feature with SmartCan allows the system to compensate for a failed load cell by mirroring the estimated value of the remaining cells to offset the failed cell. The Fail-Safe feature uses an algorithm to calculate an estimated value from the data of the remaining cells and creates a virtual load cell to replace the data from the down cell.

Troubleshoot through the Indicator

Cardinal Scale's 225D Navigator and 825D Spectrum weight indicators easily interface with the SmartCan digital conversion system and provide onscreen diagnostics for load cell performance in real-time. The 825D makes corner and section trimming easier with its graphical, full-color display.

SmartCal®

The SmartCan system uses Cardinal Scale's patented software algorithm called SmartCal® method of calibrating a scale. SmartCal® allows a quick calibration with no manual adjustments while the diagnostic software identifies real and potential system problems before they interrupt your weighing operations.

iSite Remote Monitoring

Cardinal Scale's iSite is a cloud-based remote monitoring system for load cells connected to the SmartCan conversion box. Text and/or e-mail auto alerts can be sent for errors and warning events. Through secure online dealer access, scale diagnostics may be looked up remotely to quickly identify problems before they interrupt weighing operations.

NEST Toolkit Compatible

Authorized Cardinal Scale dealers may plug a NEST toolkit directly into the SmartCan box for additional onsite diagnostics. NEST allows you to view the diagnostics in your choice of millivolts or pounds. There are three display modes: signals display, minimum-maximum display, and signals minus zero reference display.

Onboard Diagnostics

The SmartCan system has onboard diagnostics that can be used by a technician to alert them of critical errors due to setup issues and hardware problems. The following diagnostics data is available and will be shown to the technician on the main weight screen of the 225D or 825D indicator:



Live (real time) Load Cell Weights

Minimum and Maximum Load Cell Weights

Deadload Shift (from original calibrated deadload)

Individual Load Cell Signal in Millivolts

DLC Controller Card Communication Error Count

iSite Status of Last Connection

Learn More:

https://cardinalscale.com/product/product-overview/Scale-Diagnostic-Tools/SmartCan-Digital-Conversion-System

Contact:

Cardinal Scale Manufacturing Co.

102 East Daugherty St.

Webb City, MO 64870

(800) 441-4237

cardinal@cardet.com

http://www.CardinalScale.com

SOURCE Cardinal Scale