Cardlytics Appoints Karim Temsamani As CEO; Updates Q2 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Cardlytics, (CDLX), an advertising platform in banks' digital channels, on Wednesday announced Karim Temsamani as chief executive officer of the company, effective September 1. He would succeed co-founder and current CEO, Lynne Laube, who has announced her intention to retire.

Laube would continue to serve on the Board until its 2023 annual meeting of stockholders and would remain a strategic advisor until May 2024 to ensure a smooth transition.

Temsamani joins Cardlytics from Stripe where he served as Head of Global Partnerships and also as Head of Banking and Financial Products.

Prior to Stripe, Temsamani spent nearly 12 years at Google, where he oversaw all of Google's sales and operations across the Asia-Pacific region, determining the strategy for Google products and also established its mobile advertising business.

The company also updated its guidance for the quarter ended June 30, now expecting revenue of $74.5 million to $76.5 million. 6 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the digital advertising platform to report revenues of $76.99 million during the quarter.

Shares of Cardlytics are currently trading in pre-market at $14.05, down $0.07 or 0.50 percent from the previous close.