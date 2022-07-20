Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
20.07.2022 15:24:40

Cardlytics Appoints Karim Temsamani As CEO; Updates Q2 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Cardlytics, (CDLX), an advertising platform in banks' digital channels, on Wednesday announced Karim Temsamani as chief executive officer of the company, effective September 1. He would succeed co-founder and current CEO, Lynne Laube, who has announced her intention to retire.

Laube would continue to serve on the Board until its 2023 annual meeting of stockholders and would remain a strategic advisor until May 2024 to ensure a smooth transition.

Temsamani joins Cardlytics from Stripe where he served as Head of Global Partnerships and also as Head of Banking and Financial Products.

Prior to Stripe, Temsamani spent nearly 12 years at Google, where he oversaw all of Google's sales and operations across the Asia-Pacific region, determining the strategy for Google products and also established its mobile advertising business.

The company also updated its guidance for the quarter ended June 30, now expecting revenue of $74.5 million to $76.5 million. 6 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the digital advertising platform to report revenues of $76.99 million during the quarter.

Shares of Cardlytics are currently trading in pre-market at $14.05, down $0.07 or 0.50 percent from the previous close.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cardlytics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cardlytics Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cardlytics Inc Registered Shs 13,70 0,81% Cardlytics Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen legen zu -- ATX letztlich freundlich -- DAX zum Handelsschluss leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An den US-Börsen ging es aufwärts. Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Donnerstag zu, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex verlor. Die Börsen in Fernost schlugen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen