|
12.07.2023 03:00:00
Cardova launches English website in a bid to unlock Japan's 210-billion-yen ($1.6 billion equivalent) trading card market
TOKYO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokyo Trading Card Exchange, Inc. founded by Alex Aram unveils Cardova's English website, providing global access to Japan's210-billion-yen($1.6 billion equivalent) trading card market. Cardova is an innovative digital platform designed for the "storage," "trading," and "information exchange" of authenticated trading cards.
The Japanese trading card market has been steadily rising, growing from 100 billion yen ($0.9 billion equivalent) transaction value in 2018 to 210 billion yen ($1.6 billion equivalent) in 2022, with high projected growth in the upcoming years. Japanese trading cards with well-known characters like "Pokémon," "Yu-Gi-Oh," and "One Piece" are gaining traction among people across the world. Cardova has launched its English website as a response to the demand from global collectors and enthusiasts ensuring that geographical barriers don't hamper users.
Key Features of Cardova:
Terms of Use:
For the initial registration, users must verify their identities by providing any of the following documents – driver's license, resident card, driving history certificate, or passport. The services of Cardova will be accessible upon verification of identity. However, instructions can be viewed even if not logged in.
About Cardova:
Cardova, launched by Tokyo Trading Card Exchange, Inc., is a pioneering digital platform that revolutionizes the way authenticated trading cards are stored, traded, and information is exchanged.
Social Media Channels:
Website: https://www.cardova.co.jp/
Twitter:https://twitter.com/cardova_global
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardova-launches-english-website-in-a-bid-to-unlock-japans-210-billion-yen-1-6-billion-equivalent-trading-card-market-301874189.html
SOURCE Tokyo Trading Card Exchange, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Konjunkturdaten im Blick: ATX etwas stärker -- DAX freundlich -- Asiatische Börsen schließen in Grün
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt werden am Donnerstag leichte Gewinne beobachtet. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich ebenfalls höher. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts. Die Wall Street legte einen sehr starken Handelstag hin.