12.07.2023 03:00:00

Cardova launches English website in a bid to unlock Japan's 210-billion-yen ($1.6 billion equivalent) trading card market

TOKYO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokyo Trading Card Exchange, Inc. founded by Alex Aram unveils Cardova's English website, providing global access to Japan's210-billion-yen($1.6 billion equivalent) trading card market. Cardova is an innovative digital platform designed for the "storage," "trading," and "information exchange" of authenticated trading cards.

The Japanese trading card market has been steadily rising, growing from 100 billion yen ($0.9 billion equivalent) transaction value in 2018 to 210 billion yen ($1.6 billion equivalent) in 2022, with high projected growth in the upcoming years. Japanese trading cards with well-known characters like "Pokémon," "Yu-Gi-Oh," and "One Piece" are gaining traction among people across the world. Cardova has launched its English website as a response to the demand from global collectors and enthusiasts ensuring that geographical barriers don't hamper users.

Key Features of Cardova:

  • Vault: The vault feature allows users to deposit unlimited cards at any time in secure facilities with optimal temperature - 20°C, humidity - 50%,  and 24-hour surveillance.
  • Auctions: Cardova simplifies the process of selling and buying authenticated trading cards, providing a seamless and secure experience. Digital data stores card information and authentication details, enabling quick listing for sale. Auctions are scheduled for a July 2023 launch.
  • Trade: Cardova facilitates online card trades (i.e., exchanges) among users for cards available in the Vault, ensuring a safe and transparent transaction environment. The trading feature is scheduled to launch in September 2023.
  • Payment from Overseas: Cardova pricing shall be in Japanese yen. For convenience, credit cards and bank transfers are also accepted in equivalent US dollars.

    • Terms of Use:

    For the initial registration, users must verify their identities by providing any of the following documents – driver's license, resident card, driving history certificate, or passport. The services of Cardova will be accessible upon verification of identity. However, instructions can be viewed even if not logged in.

    About Cardova:

    Cardova, launched by Tokyo Trading Card Exchange, Inc., is a pioneering digital platform that revolutionizes the way authenticated trading cards are stored, traded, and information is exchanged.

    Social Media Channels:

    Website: https://www.cardova.co.jp/

    Twitter:https://twitter.com/cardova_global

    Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardova-launches-english-website-in-a-bid-to-unlock-japans-210-billion-yen-1-6-billion-equivalent-trading-card-market-301874189.html

    SOURCE Tokyo Trading Card Exchange, Inc.

    Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
    Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
    Jetzt informieren!

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
    Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

    Newssuche

    GO

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    US-Konjunkturdaten im Blick: ATX etwas stärker -- DAX freundlich -- Asiatische Börsen schließen in Grün
    Am heimischen Aktienmarkt werden am Donnerstag leichte Gewinne beobachtet. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich ebenfalls höher. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts. Die Wall Street legte einen sehr starken Handelstag hin.

    Nachrichten

    pagehit
    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen