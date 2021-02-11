Care Cap Plus Offers Solution to Benefit Patients and Doctors

GLEN ROCK, N.J., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Cap Plus, LLC announces a solution for medical providers to combat the decline in healthcare spending by American households as a result of Covid-19. According to the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker, the pandemic led to a historic decline in health spending [1]. Care Cap Plus facilitates zero interest, zero fee payment plans so that patients can affordably access healthcare services they have deferred.

Care Cap Plus offers solution for rising healthcare costs that benefit patients and providers

"In this economy and in strong economies, patients need solutions that don't drive them further into debt or impact their credit profile," said James Giordano, CEO of Care Cap Plus. "We have a proven and effective solution that tremendously benefits both healthcare providers and their patients without the predatory lending practices of our competitors."

Out-of-pocket expenses have grown significantly resulting from general increases in healthcare costs plus rising deductibles [2]. Through Care Cap Plus, providers can offer a solution where patients, even those with credit scores as low as 400, do not have to forgo services or take on further high-interest debt. Patients benefit from receiving the health service on a payment plan without paying interest, fees or being beholden to onerous terms of service.

Providers benefit by attracting and retaining a wider range of patients that would otherwise avoid both elective and non-elective procedures. "By offering a zero interest, zero fee option to their patients, medical providers do not have to run the reputational risk of offering a 'gotcha' 29% APR credit product where everyone loses in the end," added James Giordano. "Our solution is designed for the greater good for both providers and patients."

Medical practices and hospitals interested in Care Cap Plus payment plans can contact the company here. Patients interested in learning about participating providers can contact the company here.

Care Cap Plus, LLC (Care Cap Plus) is a servicer to healthcare providers, meeting the challenges imposed upon patients with high deductible, self-pay, elective and out-of-pocket expenses.

[1] https://www.healthsystemtracker.org/brief/state-of-the-u-s-health-system-2020-update/

[2] https://www.healthsystemtracker.org/brief/deductible-relief-day-how-rising-deductibles-are-affecting-people-with-employer-coverage/

