CareAcademy Endorsed by Home Care Assistance for Online Caregiver Training

CareAcademy, the home care industry's first mobile-friendly caregiver training platform, has been endorsed by Home Care Assistance and is set to be used by their franchise locations in 2019.

CareAcademy's training helps home care agencies become efficient industry leaders through an easy-to-use proprietary technology platform and online classes that can be completed on a smartphone, tablet, or computer without the hassle of downloading an app. CareAcademy's classes also help home care agencies meet orientation and annual training compliance requirements.

"Home Care Assistance is the only home care provider to offer an integrated, evidence-based approach to aging, we can help your loved one live a longer, happier, and more balanced life at home," said Russell Gesher, Head of Franchise Operations. "Using CareAcademy helps ensure that we meet that goal by having all of our employees able to access professional caregiver education and training, no matter where they are."

"CareAcademy classes provide exceptional training that helps change outcomes for our clients by providing engaging, mobile-friendly content that our caregivers can access 24/7 and take with them if they decide to apply at other Home Care Assistance locations. It makes our franchise owners' lives easier too," added Gesher.

"We're so excited to be working with Home Care Assistance," said CareAcademy CEO and Co-Founder Helen Adeosun. "They understand that home care is delivering the highest quality care to clients. We know that our training gives caregivers the knowledge they need to continually build on their current skills, upskill, and provide excellent care."

CareAcademy's engaging training content incorporates real-world scenarios to build critical thinking skills and set caregivers up for success. Ongoing education through CareAcademy ensures that seniors and their families receive professional and consistent quality care.

About Home Care Assistance

Home Care Assistance is the leading provider of home care for seniors across the United States, Canada and Australia. Our mission is to change the way the world ages. We provide older adults with quality care that enables them to live happier, healthier lives at home. Our services are distinguished by the caliber of our caregivers, the responsiveness of our staff and our expertise in daily care. We embrace a positive, balanced approach to aging centered on the evolving needs of older adults. A 2018 Franchise500®, Inc. 5000 Company and one of the 50 fastest growing women-owned companies worldwide in 2016, Home Care Assistance has received numerous industry awards including Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises and Franchise Business Review's Top 50. The company was recognized as a 2019 Endorsed National Provider by the home care industry's leading research firm, Home Care Pulse. Home Care Assistance CEO Lily Sarafan was also named Health Care Executives' 2016 Woman of the Year. For more information about Home Care Assistance, our services and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.franchise.homecareassistance.com

About CareAcademy

CareAcademy creates online training that empowers senior care professionals to deliver the highest caliber of service and improve the lives of older adults. Nearly 40,000 caregivers are learning and growing professionally through CareAcademy. Coupled with its advanced reporting and training management dashboard, CareAcademy is an end-to-end, scalable training solution that transforms home care businesses into efficient industry leaders. To learn more, visit http://www.CareAcademy.com.

