CareAR and Lenovo Collaborate to Advance Service Experience Management (SXM) for Next Generation Enterprise Extended Reality (XR) Solutions

Lenovo's global sales and partner network to provide CareAR SXM platform together with Lenovo ThinkReality A3 smart glasses, enabling enterprise customers with 3D wearable XR solutions and powering a new generation of capabilities

PLANO, Texas , Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CareAR™, a Xerox company and service experience management (SXM) market leader, and Lenovo™ (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY), a global technology leader, today announced a global collaboration to deliver next generation 3D extended reality (XR) wearable solutions. The combined technologies, resources, and partnerships from both companies will provide a best of breed immersive offering for deploying live remote assist interactions, self-guided 3D instructions, and intelligent insights for empowering employees and field technicians with contextual problem-solving capabilities.

As part of the collaboration, CareAR has integrated its SXM platform with the Lenovo ThinkReality A3 smart glasses, a 5G-capable mobile head worn solution, to deliver multi-view and multi-party handsfree experiences for frontline workers to take advantage of the full potential of the SLAM method (simultaneous, localization and mapping), which makes it possible for augmented reality (AR) applications to recognize 3D objects and states with overlay augmentations.

Additionally, CareAR leverages its rich integration with ServiceNow, enabling field technicians wearing Lenovo smart glasses to connect with a remote expert from their ServiceNow workflow to see exactly what the technician is seeing and provide live visual assistance, with the ability to also have a side-by-side view of a digital twin with instructional content, as well as the ServiceNow service ticket, all in the technicians' field of view.

"Augmented and virtual reality have become imperative to creating safe and efficient field service management experiences for technicians and customers, speeding resolution times and reducing the need for expensive on-site visits," said Bulent Cinarkaya, GM, Field Service Management at ServiceNow. "The combination of CareAR's SXM platform, ServiceNow's leading workflow platform, and Lenovo's ThinkReality A3 smart glasses will allow enterprise customers and service technicians to expand the use of AR to "hands-free" use cases and optimize the ways enterprises train technicians, share knowledge, troubleshoot issues, and offer support."

CareAR provides holistic support around service experience management, taking the traditional service model from reactive, to proactive, predictive, and self-solving.

"The fast-paced nature of modern enterprises makes it challenging for field technicians to instantly gain access to customer sites, while customers expect and need vendors to resolve issues quickly," said Vishal Shah, GM of XR and Metaverse, Lenovo. "Our A3 smart glasses and ThinkReality platform pairs well with CareAR's platform to modernize the service experience by empowering field technicians and enterprise customers to access the insight needed to identify and repair issues quickly, reducing truck rolls and costly downtime."

"CareAR, together with key partnerships such as Lenovo and ServiceNow, is transforming the service experience. Providing the power for a technician to put on a pair of Lenovo smart glasses and instantly be empowered with relevant knowledge and guidance served from CareAR to perform tasks beyond their skills or experience levels is nothing short of game changing," said Sam Waicberg, CareAR's President and Co-founder. "We are fundamentally augmenting the intelligence of workers across a variety of industries, driving higher performance levels and efficiencies for companies, ultimately resulting in greater savings, safety, and outcomes for customers.

In time, this collaboration will expand to long-term immersive AR tech integrations with additional Lenovo services and platforms, including future devices. The companies will offer the devices and integrated CareAR software through their global sales networks. For more information, visit https://carear.com/ .

About CareAR

CareAR, A Xerox Company, is the Service Experience Management (SXM) leader. We make expertise accessible instantly for users through remote, live visual augmented reality (AR) and AI interactions, instructions and insights as part of a seamless digital workflow experience. CareAR sets the benchmark for the SXM category by bridging skills gaps, accelerating knowledge transfers, providing greater operational efficiencies, and enhancing customer outcomes and safety. Learn more at CareAR.com .

LENOVO and THINKREALITY are trademarks of Lenovo. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2022, Lenovo Group Limited.

Media Contact:

carear@shiftcomm.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carear-and-lenovo-collaborate-to-advance-service-experience-management-sxm-for-next-generation-enterprise-extended-reality-xr-solutions-301610534.html

SOURCE CareAR