CareCentrix Expands Offerings to Medicaid Plans, Adds Scott Markovich as General Manager of Medicaid

HARTFORD, Conn., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CareCentrix, the leader in tech-enabled post-acute and home-based solutions, is expanding its service offering to Managed Medicaid health plans, and has hired Scott Markovich to serve as the company's General Manager of Medicaid.

CareCentrix has made the home a center for care delivery with a full spectrum of services designed to help people heal and age at home. Markovich, who has spent his career working for Medicaid plans and the enrollees they serve, will oversee CareCentrix's Medicaid products. He will lead CareCentrix's rapidly growing Medicaid service offering and also be responsible for new product innovation in the Medicaid space.

"Managed Medicaid is a critical part of the U.S. healthcare system, providing millions of vulnerable Americans with access to high-quality care. As states tighten budgets – while membership grows – payors can help states find new ways to lower costs and improve outcomes," said CareCentrix CEO John Driscoll. "Our experience supporting members across commercial, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid plans proves that more high quality care at home is possible today. We are delighted to have Scott on board to lead this effort."

These services are increasingly attractive to Medicaid plans, especially as state-funded plans face budget cuts and expanded membership. As Medicaid plans focus on tightening budgets, CareCentrix improves care coordination and reduces costs through value-based contracts and guaranteed savings for post-acute and home services.

"CareCentrix has consistently shown the value of improved coordination and delivering more care at home," said Scott Markovich, CareCentrix General Manager of Medicaid. "There has never been greater demand for services that address the needs of individuals who are covered by Medicaid, including social determinants of health such as adequate access to nutritious food, appropriate housing and transportation. I look forward to helping Medicaid health plans, states and enrollees benefit from the care management services offered by CareCentrix."

Prior to CareCentrix, Markovich was the Regional Vice President for the Midwest Region and Vice President of Business Development at Aetna Medicaid. Markovich also served as the President of Magellan Complete Care, where he led the creation of the nation's first Medicaid Health Plan for individuals with serious mental illness. Before Magellan, Markovich held executive leadership roles at Anthem and Unison Administrative Services. He is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Health Policy and Administration.

About CareCentrix

CareCentrix is committed to making the home the center of patient care. With more than 20 years of experience working with payors and providers to create programs that improve quality and lower costs, CareCentrix allows patients to heal or age where they want to be: at home. CareCentrix manages care for 26 million members through over 8,000 provider locations. Through advanced analytics and tech-enabled care , CareCentrix helps determine the appropriate site for post-acute care, and provides support and coordination for patients and their families throughout care transitions, including to and from Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) and through Home Health, Home DME, Home Infusion, Home Sleep services, and Palliative Illness Management. For more information, please visit www.carecentrix.com.

