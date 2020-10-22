CareCredit Is Now Integrated Into Open Dental Practice Management Software

COSTA MESA, Calif. , Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CareCredit, a Synchrony (NYSE:SYF) solution and a leading provider of promotional financing for patients, is now integrated into Open Dental practice management software version 20.3. The new integration is designed to help practice teams save time, increase productivity and provide patients with a financing option in order to make it easier for them to move forward with recommended treatment.

The integration features CareCredit's Quickscreen®, which enables teams to easily identify patients who are pre-approved or that already have an existing CareCredit credit card directly from the Calendar or Family Module — even before they visit the office. Knowing who is already approved for CareCredit and who already has a card, can help make the financial conversation easier. Additionally, practices can now process transactions directly from the Patient Account Screen and have them automatically post back to the ledger, helping to save time and minimize human error. Helping patients apply for CareCredit is also easier. When a patient wants to apply, the patient information is automatically transferred to the CareCredit application, so all the team has to do is complete a few fields of information from the patient and click "submit" to receive a credit decision within seconds.

"Providing solutions that can help practices streamline processes, enhance productivity

and help patients move forward with care, is imperative — especially in today's environment" said Doug Hammond, SVP & GM of CareCredit. "CareCredit's integration into Open Dental practice management software is an important part of our ongoing commitment to respond to the needs of the dental community by giving practices easy access to a financing solution that helps remove barriers to recommended care."

"As practices continue their efforts to ramp up and address the needs of their patients, CareCredit's integration into the latest version of Open Dental software simply made sense" said Nathan Sparks, CEO of Open Dental. "We know providers rely on our practice management software to effectively manage their business and service their patients. Being able to access CareCredit directly in their Open Dental software helps them to achieve that goal."

Practice teams who accept CareCredit and use Open Dental practice management software can watch a demo video of the integration at https://youtu.be/owhEAk6TIdI, learn more at https://www.opendental.com/manual/carecredit.html, or call +1 503-363-5432. Practices not currently accepting CareCredit but are interested in helping maximize treatment acceptance by becoming a part of the CareCredit network should call 800 859-9975 or visit https://www.carecredit.com/providercenter/ to learn more or enroll.

About CareCredit

CareCredit, a Synchrony solution, is a leading provider of promotional financing to consumers for health, veterinary and personal care procedures, services and products.

For more than 30 years, CareCredit has helped millions of people by offering special financing options with convenient monthly payments. CareCredit is accepted at more

than 240,000 locations for a wide variety of health and wellness procedures,

treatments, products and services.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering customized financing programs across key industries including retail, health, auto, travel and home, along with award-winning consumer banking products. With more than $149 billion in sales financed and 75 million active accounts, Synchrony brings deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, innovative solutions and differentiated digital experiences to improve the success of every business we serve and the quality of each life we touch. More information can be found at www.synchrony.com and through Twitter: @Synchrony.

CONTACTS:

CareCredit: Jeanne DeLeonardo (203) 585-6551 or Jeanne.DeLeonardo@syf.com

©2020 Synchrony Bank

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carecredit-is-now-integrated-into-open-dental-practice-management-software-301157800.html

SOURCE Synchrony Financial