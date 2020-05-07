CareCru Announces a Critical Tool for Dental Practices Implementing Re-opening Protocols That Ensure Patient and Provider Safety - The Virtual Waiting Room

VANCOUVER, May 6, 2020 /CNW/ - CareCru ™, a growth and engagement platform for health care practices announced today the release of the Virtual Waiting Room, a contactless patient check-in and check-out experience to address social distancing requirements for practices in the USA and Canada.

CareCru has partnered with dentalcorp, Canada's largest network of dental practices, which will see the Virtual Waiting Room in more than 425 of its dental practices across Canada.

Healthcare practices must take proactive measures to show how their processes support social distancing guidelines for the safety of both patients and practitioners. CareCru's Virtual Waiting Room, when combined with other safety protocols, provides all stakeholders with the peace of mind to resume in person practice visits.

"Our primary goal is to provide a solution which allows dental practices to safely re-open. CareCru's Virtual Waiting room is an essential tool for ensuring safe access for both patients and practice staff", says CareCru CEO Lonny McLean.

Patients receive a text message asking them to reply, "HERE", when they arrive at the practice. This immediately prompts a notification to the practice. Staff sanitize the designated areas and update the tool accordingly. The patient is then notified that they can safely enter the practice.

"As a leading network of healthcare providers, our top priority is the safety and wellbeing of our patients, team members and the broader community," says dentalcorp's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Graham Rosenberg. "It is essential that we provide Canadians with solutions to obtain the dental care they need while continuing to respect physical distancing guidelines. Adoption of the Virtual Waiting Room will play a critical role in ensuring our dental practices nationwide re-open safely for the benefit of our teams and patients."

The Virtual Waiting Room is the first of two major features CareCru is releasing this month for American and Canadian practices that will help practices re-open safely and responsibly. The company will also be releasing contactless payments functionality to provide a complete contactless patient experience.

About CareCru Inc.:

CareCru is a growth and patient engagement platform for health care practices. CareCru's AI driven automation engine, Donna™, helps practices maximize their productivity and deliver an unparalleled patient experience. Hiring Donna is like adding three world-class team members to the practice - a front office assistant, a marketing specialist, and a practice consultant.



For more information on The Virtual Waiting Room and CareCru, visit https://carecru.com/virtual-waiting-room/

