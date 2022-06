Career roadmap: Head of engineering

The head of engineering presides over an organization's front- and back-end development teams, driving the design, strategy, and implementation of integrated systems, according to Cleverism, a career services site.This individual leads development teams and collaborates with other business departments in sales, marketing, and finance, in the effort to roll out new applications and implement ongoing process improvements to existing systems.[ Find your next career with InfoWorld's career roadmaps: Machine learning scientist | Data engineer | Machine learning engineer ]Among this role's key requirements are keeping up with new technologies and industry best practices and identifying correct schema for the sites and software in development, Cleverism says. “This leader has a strong vision for the department and promotes the best organizational patterns and practices." A head of engineering should be prepared to tackle high-level challenges and balance quality software development with speed.To read this article in full, please click here