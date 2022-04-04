|
04.04.2022 12:00:00
Career roadmap: Machine learning engineer
Anyone with "machine learning" in their job title, or even in their sphere of knowledge, is in a good career place these days. People with skills and experience in machine learning are in high demand, and that definitely includes machine learning engineers.According to the research firm Markets and Markets, the demand for machine learning tools and systems is expected to grow from $1.03 billion in 2016 to $8.81 billion this year, at a compound annual growth rate of 44 percent. Organizations worldwide are adopting machine learning to enhance customer experience and gain a competitive edge in business operations.
