CareerBuilder "Job Seekers: What They Want" 2023 Study Reveals Key Insights for Employers

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CareerBuilder, in collaboration with Morning Consult, a global decision intelligence company, has conducted its second wave of the "Job Seekers: What They Want" study, providing crucial insights into the desires and motivations of job seekers in the U.S.

Based on a comprehensive survey of 2,800 job-seeking adults across Job Zones 2, 3, and 4, the study continues to shed light on the factors that drive career choices and job transitions.

The research asked job seekers about their priorities, near- and long-term goals, and motivations behind and barriers of job searching. The report also examines the preferred resources and features that job seekers expect from job search sites.

Notably, 1 in 4 adults are focused on trying to find a new job. The research indicates employees in Job Zone 2 are most likely to feel undervalued and consider looking for a new role (32%). The data also finds that 42% of job seekers rely on family and friends (word-of-mouth) to help find their next role.

Once again, pay and benefits top the charts as job seeker's top priorities, along with interesting work, impact on the world, work/life balance, and remote working. Workers want to provide for themselves and their families, do work they are proud of, and be rewarded, as well as feel valued.

"The 'Job Seekers: What They Want' 2023 study illuminates crucial insights for employers seeking to understand and engage with the evolving needs and motivations of job seekers," said Kristin Kelley, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer at CareerBuilder. "By recognizing these key drivers, companies can better attract and retain top talent in today's competitive job market."

