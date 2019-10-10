Careers in Energy Week highlights in-demand careers and job opportunities in Michigan

DETROIT, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 111,000 Michigan residents hold energy-related jobs today, and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity estimates energy jobs will grow by 6% through 2026. The Michigan Energy Industry Cluster Workforce Analysis, just released by the state, details the outlook for energy careers in Michigan.

"While skilled workers for these positions are in demand, many students aren't aware of the vast array of career opportunities that exist in this sector," says Marcia Black-Watson, industry engagement division administrator, Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity - Workforce Development. "That's why for one week each October, educators and industry leaders join forces to spark students' interest and encourage them with the theme Get Into Energy."

During Careers in Energy Week, Oct. 14-18, Michigan schools and energy companies will open their doors for tours, hands-on activities, demonstrations and other events. Now in its sixth year, the week is sponsored by the Michigan Energy Workforce Development Consortium (MEWDC), which includes DTE Energy, Consumers Energy, API, Great Lakes Energy, Michigan Electric and Gas Association (MEGA), Lansing Board of Water & Light, and more than 50 industry, workforce and education partners. The MEWDC will also host a contest for high schoolers to further increase visibility of energy industry careers.

"This is a great opportunity for industry, education and government partners to work together and raise awareness of the many career paths in the energy industry," said Tracy DiSanto, manager of Workforce Planning and Analytics at DTE, and co-chair of the MEWDC. "Across the state, students will get a first-hand look at a variety of in-demand careers vital to Michigan's future."

"We're excited for students to learn during Careers in Energy Week about opportunities in Michigan's growing energy industry," said Cathy Hendrian, senior vice president of People and Culture for Consumers Energy. "The next generation of jobs will require a new wave of talented people with the right technical skills to help us embrace a clean energy future for our state."

Careers in Energy Week helps feed the industry's talent pipeline. Energy companies in the consortium have hired more than 3,200 new employees since January 2018 and annually offer students more than 900 internships and co-op positions.

The MEWDC was founded in 2008. Since then, its work to develop the next generation of Michigan energy workers has included:

Collaborating with the Michigan Department of Education to create a roadmap for high school, career and technical education, and community college students to prepare for energy sector jobs. This has led to more than 300 students earning national certificates of Energy Industry Fundamentals.

Increasing the number of registered apprentices in energy-related jobs by more than 350, with help from a federal ApprenticeshipUSA grant.

Serving as a nationwide model, after successfully receiving a competitive grant awarded in 2015 from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation for Talent Pipeline Management, as Consumers Energy is driving the Talent Pipeline Academy – a first in the nation – that helps Michigan businesses enhance their talent sources and hire skilled workers to meet critical short and long-term needs.

In addition, consortium members Consumers Energy and DTE Energy have:

Continued their Gold-level Veteran-Friendly Employer status from the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, signifying a commitment to recruiting and retaining veteran employees.

Provided substantial financial and volunteer support for FIRST Robotics teams across the state. Local, state and national competitions emphasize the importance of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) occupations for students. Energy companies consider FIRST Robotics an important talent pipeline for future employees.

Through their foundations, provided more than $4.1 million in grants to energy education at schools and nonprofit groups over the past year.

For the full list of events taking place during Careers in Energy Week, please go to CareersInEnergyMichigan.com.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80 percent by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric aspires to achieve net zero carbon by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com , empoweringmichigan.com , twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com .

About Consumers Energy

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

