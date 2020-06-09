CAREstream Group and Cytonics Corporation Agree to Global License Collaboration

ORLANDO, Fla., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to announce that CAREstream America, a premier product and services distributor for pain management, regenerative and aesthetic specialties, has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Cytonics Corporation, a biotechnology company focused on developing therapies for Osteoarthritis (OA). Under the agreement terms, CAREstream America will acquire the global rights for the next 10 years to Cytonics' patented Autologous Platelet Integrated Concentrate (APICTM) system, including subsequent autologous therapies specific in the treatment of pain, inflammation, the degeneration of joints and osteoarthritic pain for the human marketplace.

"Cytonics' mission is to build world-class therapies to rid the world of debilitating musculoskeletal diseases. To this end, we are thrilled to partner with CAREstream America to market and distribute the APIC technology on a global scale, bringing affordable relief to patients around the world. The APIC system is a perfect complement to CAREstream's regenerative medicine product line, and we are confident that the CAREstream team will bring visibility to our A2M-based technologies and provide support for our ongoing research and development programs," added Cytonics Corporation President, Joey Bose.

Cytonics' APICTM system concentrates and purifies the Alpha-2-Macroglobulin (A2M) molecule from patients' blood, producing a therapeutic composition that is injected into damaged joints. This proprietary, and FDA approved technology, is changing the way physicians manage pain for their patients.

In June 2020, CAREstream America will re-launch this unique therapy solution in the USA under the brand ALPHA2ACTIVETM. Visit www.carestreamamerica.com for more details.

CAREstream America President, Blake Petrunick, commented on the new agreement saying, "We are proud to be the exclusive distributors for Alpha2ActiveTM around the world. We will focus our extensive sales efforts on the domestic market followed by an international introduction of this incredible therapy."

About Cytonics:

Cytonics, founded in 2006, is a private research and development company focusing on molecular diagnostic and therapeutic products for chronic musculoskeletal diseases. The company developed the FACT diagnostic test which helps identify the source of back and joint pain and assists physicians in determining the most appropriate treatment. Cleared in January of 2014, Cytonics developed the Autologous Platelet-Integrated Concentrate (APICTM) System as a platelet-rich-plasma (PRP) device. In addition, the company also developed autologous cell-free A2M concentrate and other forms of A2M therapeutics, including optimized recombinant forms. The company is currently pursuing pre-clinical studies for their lead recombinant A2M candidate, Cyt-108 and raising capital for Phase 1 clinical trials (invest.cytonics.com).

About CAREstream America

The CAREstream group is dedicated to bettering the lives of its employees, patients and customers through premium services and products. CAREstream has been serving customer's respiratory and anesthesia needs for over 20 years. In 2013, CAREstream America was formed to expand its distribution of pain and aesthetic solutions including innovative water-jet technologies to help shape the body, an exclusive analgesia delivery system to relieve procedure anxiety and discomfort, and effective regenerative therapies for pain management. Both divisions also offer a variety of additional medical products to furnish quality care for facilities including aesthetics, orthopedics, labor and delivery, hospitals and more. Axiom Therapies, Christie Medical Holdings Inc. and MedPro Respiratory are also elements of the CAREstream Group.

