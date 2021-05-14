CareTime Launches Integrated Payments Solution

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CareTime, a leading software company for the home health industry, today announced its new integrated payment processing solution allowing home care agencies to quickly, easily and securely accept client payments within the platform.

Private-pay customers increasingly demand more flexible payment options such as credit card and e-check, and CareTime Payments offers these safe, convenient methods while streamlining agency operations to save time and resources.

"CareTime remains a top choice for home care software across the country, and our top priority is always to provide increased convenience and efficiency for both our customers, and in turn, for their clients," said Jared Schneider, CEO of CareTime. "Our feature-rich payments platform is built specifically for caregiver agencies, freeing up time to grow the business and simplifying the payment process for everyone."

With the adoption of CareTime Payments, home care agencies will enjoy an array of benefits that include:

A streamlined experience with digital payments integrated directly into the CareTime platform;

Cost savings via flat-rate, transparent pricing;

Getting paid quicker than slow forms of payment like checks in the mail;

Convenient billing through online invoices, scheduled and recurring payments;

Robust, easy-to-understand dashboards, analytics, and reporting for worry-free bookkeeping.

Schneider added, "At a time when home care is possibly more critical than ever, agencies have a greater opportunity to shine with customers through this enhanced feature designed to build loyalty and drive growth. We're pleased to bring this functionality to the market as a mark of our commitment to innovation for the home health industry."

To learn more about CareTime Payments, visit CareTime.us.

About CareTime

CareTime is a powerful, cloud-based home care software that intuitively manages scheduling, billing, payroll, documentation, provides electronic visit verification (EVV) through GPS and telephony, and is a communication tool for both the agencies and their clients, among many other features. CareTime saves thousands of hours and thousands of dollars every month for its more than 20,000 users. Find more information at CareTime.us.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caretime-launches-integrated-payments-solution-301291362.html

SOURCE CareTime