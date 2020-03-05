Carey International Appoints Mitchell J. Lahr as New President and Chief Executive Officer

FREDERICK, Md., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carey International, the global leader in chauffeured service and ground transportation management announced today that it has named Mitchell J. Lahr to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Lahr, who previously held the position of Carey International's Chief Financial Officer, will assume the role of President and CEO immediately.

"Mitch celebrates a 20-year tenure with Carey and has helped lead the company in a trajectory of steady growth amid a rapidly changing marketplace," said Larry Lattig, Carey Holdings Board Member. "As Carey accelerates the expansion of its global footprint and continues its investment in state-of-the-art ground transportation technology, Mitch demonstrates the singular talent and dedication required to lead us in this next exciting chapter in Carey's history.

Under Mr. Lahr's experienced direction, Carey will continue to lead the industry as the largest provider of luxury chauffeured services and ground transportation management services by continuing to deliver the highest standards for safety, reliability and professionalism and through ongoing investment in world-class technology and customer experience.

About Carey International, Inc.

Carey International is the trusted leader in innovative chauffeured service solutions, customer-centric travel technology, and ground transportation logistics management; providing world-class service, unparalleled safety, and general peace of mind to the world's most discerning travelers, since 1921. Spanning more than 1,000 cities worldwide, Carey's award-winning global franchise network offers consistent standards of service and unmatched business control for both travelers and arrangers across two distinct brands.

Carey® features a world-class fleet of late-model executive and luxury vehicles, a corps of professional chauffeurs, and a full portfolio of specialized transportation logistics management services. www.carey.com

Embarque® offers smart, modern transportation utilizing a fleet of fuel-efficient vehicles and a team of professional drivers dedicated to offering a unique car service experience that raises the bar on efficiency and productivity for any class of traveler. www.embarque.com

